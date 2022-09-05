Update 0.6.1.0d

Balancing:

Changed placement for captured hearts and spider eggs in gatekeeper arena to prevent them being hitable from outside the arena.

First serpent gatekeeper forms of void map now have reduced health in endgame similar to the scaling in the early game.

Faded maps now have 15 % increased EXP bonus (was 10%), additionally they also have 10% increased enemy health and 5 % more enemy spawns.

Improvements

Reduced deceleration of map tree shards when dropping from enemies

Bugfixes

Fixed a bug which caused weaken and empower modifier to cancel out the effect on map mods in an unintended way. If you now apply very much weaken mulipliers on a map to reduce the effects of other mods you can end up receiving negative EXP bonuses. This prevents canceling out mods by throwing massive amounts of weaken modifiers onto a map.

Fixed unlocked maps not being spawned in the initial pathfinder maps.

Fixed gatekeeper arena colliders making player getting stuck while walking around the closed exit door areas.

Thanks to everyone providing helpful feedback, which is what drives the development forward! You are invited to join our discord and participate in the ongoing development of Striving for Light!

Join the official Discord!