Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege update for 5 September 2022

NEW RAINBOW SIX SIEGE STREAMER CHARMS FOR Y7S3!

Announcing the next Streamer Charms!

Each season will bring the release of new charms, as well as a return of the streamer’s charms from previous seasons!

New

FoxA

Nerdengenheiro

Rainbow6itacom

Minimichegga

Returning


Ad9m Alfredoplays AnneMunition Beaulo Bighead Bnans Braction CCSesports Drid FastAnne Gabbo Galadriex Get_Flanked Heideltraut Interro JerichoFive JessGOAT Jynxzi Just9n Kalera KingGeorge KittyR6 LagonisR6 Lil_Lexi Lt Custard Lusorkoeffizient MacieJay Mag6 M3RYLAND Matimi0 MrBboy45 Narcoleptic Nugget Nesk PaladinAmber Patife Pengu Punjistick RazaH REMGURI / 렘쨩 Rubsarb Sixquatre SexyCake Sha77e Shorty shroud SilphTV TangyD Tatted Thaqil Tranth Varsity WhiteShark67 yo_boy_roy z1ronic Zander ziGueira GarfieldIsDoc BikiniBodhi Supr RyyFyy GCGamerOficial

How to acquire charms

These charms are only available by subscribing to the respective streamer’s Twitch channel with a linked Ubisoft account. For more information on how to link your Ubisoft and Twitch account, as well as opt in for Twitch Drops, please refer to this FAQ.

How to get involved

We are always on the lookout for additional content creators to add to the program. If your goal is to see your charm in game, we use the following criteria to begin the selection process for potential candidates:

This is an evolving program so to reflect this, the following requirements have been adjusted.

Requirements to be considered

  • Approximately 150+ concurrent viewers.
  • Average of 10 Rainbow Six streams per month.
  • Average of 20 hours of Rainbow Six streamed per month.
  • Positive standing with Ubisoft/Rainbow Six Siege.
  • High quality level of content.
  • Twitch Partnered.
  • Rainbow Six Siege reserves the right for final decision.

Consideration for Removal

  • Less than 10 Rainbow Six Siege main streams over 3 months.
  • Level of quality dropping below an acceptable level.
  • Standing with Rainbow Six Siege/Ubisoft compromised.
  • Any actions that may negatively affect the R6S/Ubisoft brand.
  • Loss of Twitch Partnership.
  • Rainbow Six Siege reserves the right for removal of any charms.

