Age of Darkness: Final Stand - Patch Update v0.8.1



Dear Protectors of the Light,

We appreciate your loyalty and patience while we continue to improve the lands of Erodar, we are committed to making the best game for our community and will always take your feedback on board. We are making this game for you and the best part about Early Access is that we can all go on this journey together.

For this update, our focus has been on Bug Fixing, Crashes and Balancing for the new Armour System added in v0.8.0. The most notable bugs addressed in this update are Nightmare stacking during Death Nights, Nightmares visually twitching and Targeting Priority not functioning as intended. Along with these, we have made some fixes for Unit stats not being applied and displayed correctly.

With the addition of the Armour System in our previous Content Update, we have done some extensive Balancing this Patch to ensure that the game remains fair at every difficulty, but still offers a challenge, as that is what Age of Darkness is known for. More Units and Heroes have been blessed with Armour Shredding stats, praise the Light! As well as this, Crushers and Axeman now have slightly reduced Armour stats to give your valiant army a fighting chance.

The time is now, sharpen your swords and string your bows so you can prepare for the fight that is looming within the Veil…

As always please continue to report bugs to our Steam forums or in the bug reporting channel on our Discord, as we’re constantly monitoring those channels.

Check out the full patch notes below:

Release Notes

Improvements

Units without Armour Shredding will Auto-Target unarmoured Enemy Units first.

Units with Armour Shredding will Auto-Target armoured Enemy Units first.

Balancing

Armour Shred added for Vizargo’s base attack at every level.

Armour Shred added for Vizargo’s Impaling Wrath Ability at every level once unlocked.

Armour Shred added for Vizargo’s Claw Dash Ability at every level once unlocked.

Armour Shred added for Vizargo’s Serenity Ultimate at every level once unlocked.

Hunter Damage and Armour Shred increased to 16.

Hunter Research cost reduced to 650 Gold.

Hunter Research time increased from 75s to 120s.

Arbalest Damage increased to 20.

Impaler Damage increased to 30.

Impaler Armour Shred increased to 40.

Axeman Tier 1 Armour decreased to 10.

Axeman Tier 2 Armour decreased to 26.

Axeman Tier 3 & 4 Armour increased to 52.

Crusher Tier 1 Armour decreased to 340.

Crusher Tier 2 Armour decreased to 720.

Crusher Tier 3 & 4 Armour decreased to 1150.

Aelis’ Armour Shred increased at every Level.

Aelis’ Loyal Guards have Armour Shredding.

Cultist Armour Shred increased to 2.

Increased Siege Damage Bonus for the Order to 30.

Removed Rebellion Faction specific Emboldening increase.

Increased movement speed of Units for the Rebellion Faction.

Axeman count reduced on Death Night 1 for every difficulty.

Ignite Walls Research time decreased to 50s

Crashes

Fixed a crash that would occur when double clicking the Dark Crystal.

Fixed a crash that would occur when the Hero dies with the Mortal Coil Hardship active.

Fixed a crash that would occur when Vizargo’s Serenity Ultimate is active during Combat.

Fixed a crash that would occur when using Vizargo’s Claw Dash Ability.

Fixes & Changes

Fixed an issue where the pursue values of Nightmares were too high.

Fixed an issue where Pester Waves would not spawn at Night.

Changes made to improve Nightmares stacking on top of each other during Death Nights.

Changes made to improve Nightmares twitching when close to Player Buildings.

Fixed an issue where the Nightmare Density was incorrect during Death Nights on Custom Difficulty games.

Fixed an issue where the Nightmare Density was too high at the edge of the Map.

Fixed an issue where Targeting Priority would not function correctly for Archers and Arbalests garrisoned in Towers.

Fixed an issue where the Hunter Unit would gain increased Damage when garrisoned in Towers.

Fixed an issue where Arbalests would gain the incorrect amount of Damage when upgrading the Fury Skill.

Fixed an issue for Aelis’ Loyal Guards missing their Armour value.

Changes made to improve instances where Fishing Nets were not able to be collected.

Fixed an issue where Nightmares would not deal damage to Buildings if attacking the corner of the structure.

Fixed an issue where Wraiths could move through Walls.

Fixed an issue where Aelis’ Loyal Guards would not gain the correct stats when Aelis levelled up.

Fixed an issue where the Catapult Unit stats were incorrect when Emboldened or Horrified.

Fixed an issue where the Impaler Unit stats were incorrect when Emboldened or Horrified.

Fixed an issue where the Sentinel Unit stats were incorrect when Emboldened or Horrified.

Fixed an issue where the Soldier Unit stats were incorrect when Emboldened or Horrified.

Fixed an issue where the Pikeman Unit stats were incorrect when Emboldened or Horrified.

Fixed an issue for missing text on the end of round screen.

Known Issues

A fix for these issues will come in a future update.

Impaler does not gain perks from Ironworks Skills on the Skill Tree.

If all the Fearless Skills are purchased in the Skill Tree, the perks are not applied. However when purchased individually alongside other Skills, they will apply correctly.

Eyesight Skill can cause Archers in towers to have invisible arrows.

Some Unit stats may be displayed as 1 point lower than what they are.

Single tiles of Veil do not always display and can spawn a Nightmare.

Where possible please ensure all drivers are updated to ensure the best and smoothest performance.

We greatly appreciate everyone who has taken the time to let us know about these bugs and crashes you’ve encountered. If you come across any bugs or crashes in the future, please report them to us either through the Steam forums, our Discord server in the ‘bug-reporting’ channel or using the in-game bug reporting tool.

Till next time Protectors of the Light…

AoD Social Links:

AoD Discord - Join our official Discord server

AoD Website - Official Website & Blog

Twitter - Follow us at AOD_FinalStand

Facebook - Like Our Facebook Page

Reddit - Join the r/Age of Darkness: Final Stand community

YouTube - Subscribe To Our YouTube Channel

Have a question about the game? We have a handy FAQ we’ve posted on the Steam forums that you can view. If your question hasn’t been answered there, we’ll be doing our best to keep up with questions here, on the forums and our Discord server.

Speaking of which, you can also chat with our team and ask them questions on our official Discord server here!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1426450/Age_Of_Darkness_Final_Stand