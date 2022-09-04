Share · View all patches · Build 9450108 · Last edited 4 September 2022 – 23:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Variant #152: Royal Marriage

Today's new variant, Royal Marriage, is similar to Accordion except that you can actually win it :)

New autoplay hotkey

The autoplay feature has been enhanced with a new hotkey: Ctrl+A.

In variants that support the autoplay feature, pressing 'A' will automatically play as many cards as possible (usually, this is for moving cards to a Foundation pile).

Now, you can use Ctrl+A to do this one card at a time instead.

Other changes