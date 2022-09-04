 Skip to content

Solitaire Expeditions update for 4 September 2022

Variant #152: Royal Marriage

Today's new variant, Royal Marriage, is similar to Accordion except that you can actually win it :)

New autoplay hotkey

The autoplay feature has been enhanced with a new hotkey: Ctrl+A.

In variants that support the autoplay feature, pressing 'A' will automatically play as many cards as possible (usually, this is for moving cards to a Foundation pile).

Now, you can use Ctrl+A to do this one card at a time instead.

Other changes

  • Fixed spurious click sound when automatic autoplay is on
  • Fixed some oddities when using click selection to play cards
  • Added 1 new background and 1 new card back

