ZONERS v0.1.6 Patch Notes

[ADDITIONS]

Keyboard & Mouse Support - Added full keyboard & mouse support throughout including key and mouse sprites.

Gamepad is still recommended, but this is now a viable option for single and multiplayer! To accommodate this change, I recommend deleting any existing profiles as their settings will likely be incorrect. If you have suggestions for changes to the default keyboard control scheme then let me know! As an additional feature, you can set the left and right spin keys to be the same as another key when using keyboards, so for example the left and right movement keys can be for spin as well. This is because movement and aiming necessarily need to be separated using this control scheme

Main Theme Academy Version - Added the Academy version of the Main Theme to the Academy menu. Going between the Plaza and Academy will change the song version currently playing to the same point in the song

New clash mechanic - when two players connect a melee with a ball at the same time, you enter a clashing state where one player will triumph by mashing the melee button more, or a draw will happen causing both players to be stunned, if both are tied

[FIXES]

GAMEPLAY

Fixed issue where destroying Bzzt's projectile early would cause it to still connect with other shots despite the fact it should be deactivated

Gluup Super changes - now travels in a straight line with bounces and with no ball homing. Slightly faster move speed than before. Upon blowing up, from time or ball contact, it chains many more explosions further and faster, although will stop at a wall. Can now be melee deflected in both states correctly too just be sure to react fast enough!

Fixed small issue where full left or up movement from a complete standstill with some characters caused no movement to actually happen

Corrected issue in Advanced Training where text for the melee spin tutorial would display and the check marks at the bottom would only respond to the melee inputs

MENUS

Fixed long term drawing issue of the galaxy map in the CSS that would cause the edges of the galaxy to be overly faded

MISC

Other small tweaks and fixes

WHAT'S BEING WORKED ON?