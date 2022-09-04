We have just released a new update for ChilloutVR on the stable branch.
ChilloutVR 2022r168
Blocking
You are now able to block other people in-game. This feature is only available in newer instances
Vote Kick
Vote Kicks are now implemented in the game. A corresponding Server Update will be released tomorrow
Categorization
You are now able to categorize World, Friends, and Props in addition to avatars. Props will need a small API update which we will deploy tomorrow.
At the moment it can take some time for the category switch to be reflected over the details pages and the overviews
Props Detail Page
We added the Props detail page. You are able to see similar information to the avatar details page here and are able to set favorites
Voice Chat
We implemented further changes to the voice chat to further mitigate the issue of the voice cutting out after some time in bigger instances
Content downloading
We change the way content downloading is handled to mitigate the issue of content stopping to download.
Additionally, we put a debug view in the quick menu which lets you see if there are still downloads remaining and their percentage.
Safety Limits
We adjusted the rather aggressive safety settings to more reasonable limits:
- Shader Filtering is now disabled by default
- Shader Filtering Loop Limit is now set to 512 by default
- Advanced Safety is now disabled by default
Bugfixes:
- Fixed some crashes regarding RCC components on props
- Fixed log spam connected to the CVRParticleSound component
- Fixed an issue where the user could join in a different world while joining an instance
- Fixed Grip origin behavior in VR
- Fixed a bug where missing Human Bones in a rig could cause a crash
- Fixed an issue where hitting F5 repeatedly would crash the game
- Fixed a bug where user filters were not properly applied after refresh
- Fixed a bug where dynamic bone components would not be properly enabled
Changes:
- We Updated AVPro to the latest version
- We added the command Line Argument --cohtml-debug to enable cohtmls live debug features
- Menu tabs now automatically refresh their data on switching if it is too old
- Rebuild our Index finger tracking support, so it interferes less with other systems
- GraphicsSettings.lightsUseLinearIntensity is now set to true. This will allow more support for lighting setups and allow color temperature to be used on Lights
- We changed the behavior of Avatar Distance Disable to be more performant in some cases
- We changed how Avatar child colliders are handled while sitting in a chair
Changed files in this update