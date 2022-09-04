We have just released a new update for ChilloutVR on the stable branch.

ChilloutVR 2022r168

Blocking

You are now able to block other people in-game. This feature is only available in newer instances

Vote Kick

Vote Kicks are now implemented in the game. A corresponding Server Update will be released tomorrow

Categorization

You are now able to categorize World, Friends, and Props in addition to avatars. Props will need a small API update which we will deploy tomorrow.

At the moment it can take some time for the category switch to be reflected over the details pages and the overviews

Props Detail Page

We added the Props detail page. You are able to see similar information to the avatar details page here and are able to set favorites

Voice Chat

We implemented further changes to the voice chat to further mitigate the issue of the voice cutting out after some time in bigger instances

Content downloading

We change the way content downloading is handled to mitigate the issue of content stopping to download.

Additionally, we put a debug view in the quick menu which lets you see if there are still downloads remaining and their percentage.

Safety Limits

We adjusted the rather aggressive safety settings to more reasonable limits:

Shader Filtering is now disabled by default

Shader Filtering Loop Limit is now set to 512 by default

Advanced Safety is now disabled by default

Bugfixes:

Fixed some crashes regarding RCC components on props

Fixed log spam connected to the CVRParticleSound component

Fixed an issue where the user could join in a different world while joining an instance

Fixed Grip origin behavior in VR

Fixed a bug where missing Human Bones in a rig could cause a crash

Fixed an issue where hitting F5 repeatedly would crash the game

Fixed a bug where user filters were not properly applied after refresh

Fixed a bug where dynamic bone components would not be properly enabled

Changes: