A Jornada de Vanildo update for 3 September 2022

Now available for macOS and Linux/SteamOS!

Build 9447473 · Last edited by Wendy

Vanildo's Journey is now available for different operating systems!

We ask that if you encounter problems with the Linux and macOS versions, please contact us through the official channels or the game's discussion tab on Steam!

