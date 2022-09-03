Update v0.6.021e: Gamepad Improvements!

Hey everyone!

We just released update v0.6.021e! This time around we wanted to address the elephant in the room... the controller support, which was quite frankly terrible until now! With this update, the menu navigation and overall usability of the controller should be a million times better, and we apologise for taking so long to get those changes out! There are likely still improvements to be made but we are happy with the changes and hope that they will make your experience smoother =) Without further ado, here are the full list of changes for this update:

Patch v0.6.021e - September 03, 2022

General changes:

Drastically improved gamepad usability on menus and across the game;

Changed default controller key binds for Dash and Level Up to be Left Shoulder and Right Shoulder;

Changed Buff Duration power-ups to be multiplicative;

Made it so Major Soulstones are collected instantly;

Fixed issue where Combustion was not able to multicast or stack with itself;

Fixed issue where keybindings would show as "Space" when first opened for the gamepad;

Changed the visuals of the Dash Charge counter;

Balance changes:

Removed environmental shadow meteor showers;

Reduced the number of Goblin Bombers;

Reduced Combustion damage from 20 to 12;

Reduced Combustion burn damage from 60 to 40;

Increased Dash cooldown from 1.2 to 2.0;

I also wanted to take the opportunity and comment on two other changes in this patch: Combustion, while it has had its damage reduced, the Multi Cast fix will make it far superior to what it used to be most of the time. It is very common to be able to double or even triple cast fire spells in general, so the nerf was needed otherwise Combustion would be miles ahead of most other skills in the game.

Also about the Dash cooldown, this is still reminiscent of the change from the last patch, where Dashes now count the cooldown starting from the first use. With the previous version, dashes were way too easily available and very quickly you can get a second dash from the Skill Tree, and since it has invulnerability frames, the sheer mobility and defensive ability of dashes provided were a bit over-tuned. We believe this change will bring it more in line with the intended use, which should take a bit more consideration.

To offset that, however, we have reduced the number of Goblin Bombers and deactivated the environmental Shadow Meteors, as we know those are two pain points for a lot of players. The Affixes System in the full version will likely bring the Goblin Bombers back haha, and we have plans for new types of environmental challenges that will replace the Shadow Meteors in the full version.

With all that said, keep in mind that the prologue is just a tiny bit of all that is coming to the game! There are literally hundreds of skills still coming, characters, challenges, runes... so make no mistake, there are still big changes to numbers and systems coming in the future!

We will share more details about the plans for the full release very soon, and we hope to see you all in the next update! =)

Thank you for playing the game,

Best wishes,