Patch #1.1

Toggle option for recipes is now available in Options Menu
Working on syncing demo and full version saves.
Changes will come later today/early tomorrow to the demo version.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Toggle option for recipes is now available in Options Menu
Working on syncing demo and full version saves.
Changes will come later today/early tomorrow to the demo version.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update