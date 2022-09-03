 Skip to content

Just Sign! update for 3 September 2022

Patch #1.1

Patch #1.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Toggle option for recipes is now available in Options Menu

Working on syncing demo and full version saves.
Changes will come later today/early tomorrow to the demo version.

