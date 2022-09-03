Share · View all patches · Build 9446350 · Last edited 3 September 2022 – 15:09:03 UTC by Wendy

With the new patrons' support, we have reached our 1st goal on Patreon. So I'm releasing the King of Orcs free content update

Added:

Alternative start with Orc's Hall in the campaign mode

Alternative start as King of Orcs in sandbox mode

New unit "Goblin Worker" for Orc's Hall



New unit "Goblin Rider"

Lore: The goblin inflicts spider venom on bolts, making it a deadly long-range unit. Even stronger orcs fear and respect them.

The new units can be hired a the Orc's Hall building.

fixes:

added an inventory button

improved the fire of the first king's sword

Price for Goblin house is decreased, now is the best house for increasing max unit count

Shield of Great Protectors cooldown nerfed

Special thanks to our the patrons:

1frogy1

KRAZYCRIS

Hunterthewolf

Zoythrus

Rellehman416

Shoichiro Kato

