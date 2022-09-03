 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

No King No Kingdom update for 3 September 2022

King of Orcs- free content update

Share · View all patches · Build 9446350 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

With the new patrons' support, we have reached our 1st goal on Patreon. So I'm releasing the King of Orcs free content update

Added:
Alternative start with Orc's Hall in the campaign mode
Alternative start as King of Orcs in sandbox mode
New unit "Goblin Worker" for Orc's Hall

New unit "Goblin Rider"

Lore: The goblin inflicts spider venom on bolts, making it a deadly long-range unit. Even stronger orcs fear and respect them.
The new units can be hired a the Orc's Hall building.

fixes:
added an inventory button
improved the fire of the first king's sword
Price for Goblin house is decreased, now is the best house for increasing max unit count
Shield of Great Protectors cooldown nerfed

Special thanks to our the patrons:
1frogy1
KRAZYCRIS
Hunterthewolf
Zoythrus
Rellehman416
Shoichiro Kato

Support me on Patreon and get early access to new content
https://www.patreon.com/fullmetaldeveloper

Changed files in this update

No King No Kingdom Content Depot 726001
  • Loading history…
No King No Kingdom Win32x Depot 726002
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link