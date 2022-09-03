With the new patrons' support, we have reached our 1st goal on Patreon. So I'm releasing the King of Orcs free content update
Added:
Alternative start with Orc's Hall in the campaign mode
Alternative start as King of Orcs in sandbox mode
New unit "Goblin Worker" for Orc's Hall
New unit "Goblin Rider"
Lore: The goblin inflicts spider venom on bolts, making it a deadly long-range unit. Even stronger orcs fear and respect them.
The new units can be hired a the Orc's Hall building.
fixes:
added an inventory button
improved the fire of the first king's sword
Price for Goblin house is decreased, now is the best house for increasing max unit count
Shield of Great Protectors cooldown nerfed
Special thanks to our the patrons:
1frogy1
KRAZYCRIS
Hunterthewolf
Zoythrus
Rellehman416
Shoichiro Kato
