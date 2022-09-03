Territory – Alpha 4.8 – New Crafting, Balancing and Fixes

Added
New crafting resources:
- Animal Fat – Harvested from animals. Used to craft bio fuel.
- Bio Fuel – Looted and Crafted. Used as a slow burning fuel for all things that make fire (except gas stove) and for electricity generation when it comes.
- Copper Wire – Looted. Will be a resource used for advanced crafting - electronics and electrical.
- Hide – Harvested from animals. Used to craft leather on the leather tanning rack.
- Leather – Looted and Crafted. Used to craft leather products. (Currently nil but coming soon)
- Feathers – Gathered from the ground and from chopping trees. Are required for crafting arrows.
- Gun Powder – Looted. In later updates it will be broken down from ammo and used to craft ammo on an armoury bench.
- Gold Ingot, - Looted and smelted from rare gold loot. Sold to traders and smelted into coin.
- Scrap Metal – Gathered from around the map. Required for various crafting recipes.
These will be harvested and looted depending on the type and will be worked into the crafting system to add more challenge and depth.
New rare loot:
- Gold Band
- Large and small gold chalice
- Gold Statue
Smelt these down into gold ingots and then into coin.
New crafting equipment:
- Leather rack – Turn animal hide into leather
Extras:
- Added some arms animations for empty hands first person
- Harvesting animals now gives grind XP
- Harvesting animals now randomly also gives hide and animal fat as well as raw meat
- Warning in new game menu that starting a new game will wipe progress from previous save games
Changed
- All repeatable quest rewards heavily reduced
- Player base HP increased 25%
- Cooked meat sustenance reduced and now increases thirst a little
- Raw meat sustenance reduced and now increases thirst a lot as well as talking health
- AI ranged distance at night increased as it was too easy to pick them off
- Made crafting and trading scroll boxes bigger and item images larger
- Dynamic locked loot crates nerfed a little
- Randomised bow damage. Each hit now has a base damage then applies a random additional damage to simulate critical hits
Fixed
- Traders buying mags containing ammo. You will now just get a warning when the next mag in the inventory has ammo. Empty the mag or move the empty mags to the top of the inventory to sell.
- Lowered pond drink zone
- Fixed quick slot click sound
- Some small tutorial issues
- Visitor kill quest objective
- Replaced Missing Trader
- Fixed some of the small UI issues in the inventory
- AI Damage reactions
- Issues with harvesting animals with axes due to the new animations
- Fixed dropped AI loot bags not visible
Changed files in this update