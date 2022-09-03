Territory – Alpha 4.8 – New Crafting, Balancing and Fixes

Added

New crafting resources:

Animal Fat – Harvested from animals. Used to craft bio fuel.

Bio Fuel – Looted and Crafted. Used as a slow burning fuel for all things that make fire (except gas stove) and for electricity generation when it comes.

Copper Wire – Looted. Will be a resource used for advanced crafting - electronics and electrical.

Hide – Harvested from animals. Used to craft leather on the leather tanning rack.

Leather – Looted and Crafted. Used to craft leather products. (Currently nil but coming soon)

Feathers – Gathered from the ground and from chopping trees. Are required for crafting arrows.

Gun Powder – Looted. In later updates it will be broken down from ammo and used to craft ammo on an armoury bench.

Gold Ingot, - Looted and smelted from rare gold loot. Sold to traders and smelted into coin.

Scrap Metal – Gathered from around the map. Required for various crafting recipes.

These will be harvested and looted depending on the type and will be worked into the crafting system to add more challenge and depth.

New rare loot:

Gold Band

Large and small gold chalice

Gold Statue

Smelt these down into gold ingots and then into coin.

New crafting equipment:

Leather rack – Turn animal hide into leather

Extras:

Added some arms animations for empty hands first person

Harvesting animals now gives grind XP

Harvesting animals now randomly also gives hide and animal fat as well as raw meat

Warning in new game menu that starting a new game will wipe progress from previous save games

Changed

All repeatable quest rewards heavily reduced

Player base HP increased 25%

Cooked meat sustenance reduced and now increases thirst a little

Raw meat sustenance reduced and now increases thirst a lot as well as talking health

AI ranged distance at night increased as it was too easy to pick them off

Made crafting and trading scroll boxes bigger and item images larger

Dynamic locked loot crates nerfed a little

Randomised bow damage. Each hit now has a base damage then applies a random additional damage to simulate critical hits

Fixed