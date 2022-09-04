 Skip to content

Tap Ninja update for 4 September 2022

Tap Ninja v3.2.3 is live!

● Lithuanian language added (thank you Mejlus!)
● Quest rarity odds added in the Quest Board level menu
● Completed quests will now shine if they are completed
● Star upgrades now display only the Stars that are unspent without the maximum Stars
● Star Upgrade description box is now hidden while no upgrade has been selected
● Firefly spawning sound effect now won't destroy ears for some players when tabbing back into the game

