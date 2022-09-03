 Skip to content

Striving for Light update for 3 September 2022

Pathfinder Hotfix 0.6.1.0b

Pathfinder Hotfix 0.6.1.0b

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Improvements
  • Added tutorial hint for the pathfinder for first map activation
  • New maps are now unlocked after defeating the gatekeeper at floor 5 (was floor 6 before)
Balancing:
  • Incereased sting weapon damage to 12 (was 10)
  • Incereased spear weapon damage to 14 (was 10)
  • Incereased sword of the phoenix weapon damage to 11 (was 10)
  • Increased detection range for corrupted light void map boss
Bugfixes:
  • Fixed a crash which could occur when loading a save game
  • Fixed translations for various map shards

If you encounter crashes of bugs please let us know!

Thanks to everyone providing helpful feedback, which is what drives the development forward! You are invited to join our discord and participate in the ongoing development of Striving for Light!

Join the official Discord!

