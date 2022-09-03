Pathfinder Hotfix 0.6.1.0b

Improvements

Added tutorial hint for the pathfinder for first map activation

New maps are now unlocked after defeating the gatekeeper at floor 5 (was floor 6 before)

Balancing:

Incereased sting weapon damage to 12 (was 10)

Incereased spear weapon damage to 14 (was 10)

Incereased sword of the phoenix weapon damage to 11 (was 10)

Increased detection range for corrupted light void map boss

Bugfixes:

Fixed a crash which could occur when loading a save game

Fixed translations for various map shards

