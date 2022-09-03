 Skip to content

URUZ Return of The Er Kishi update for 3 September 2022

Reset all button Added for control menu new version number should be v1,73

Build 9445804

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Because of the old save files some players have problem with input names. To fix this we added reset all input button. Sorry for this bug.

URUZ Return of The Er Kishi Content Depot 931001
