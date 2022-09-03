Major announcement

FULL GAME PAGE

Hi all! We are pleased to announce the appearance of the page for the full version of the game, which is currently under development. We will be very grateful if you follow the link and add the game to your wishlist. Link

But in order not to scatter empty promises, we have prepared an update 0.1.6 Quasimorphosis: Exordium. Here is the list of changes:

GAMEPLAY AND BALANCE

Complete rebalance of the game.

The visual of demons has been redesigned, new demons have been added.

A lot of new weapons, loadouts and backpacks have been added.

Added a new class of operative - engineer.

Added a new (special) floor with new presets.

Added a new type of item - automap. When used, the entire level becomes explored.

Added a new type of interactive object - jammer. Until it is destroyed, the minimap will be inaccessible.

Added a backpack with a new mechanic - a servo arm. If you equip it, an additional slot for weapons will appear.

Some particularly formidable opponents can make a melee attack with a chance of amputating a non-lethal body part.

Grenades can stack up to 3 pcs. in one cell.

The empty space between the rooms is filled with destructible soil.

The monster that noticed the player will warn the entire group in which it is a member.

Some remains are now broken down into sharpened bone and meat.

When reloading from unloading, it is no longer possible to change the type of ammunition. Reloading is allowed with cartridges of the same type.

UX

Added save system when exiting the game. If the character dies, the save is erased.

The door code has been completely rewritten, many visual bugs associated with doors have been fixed, as well as interaction with them through mouse buttons.

The panel for displaying the current number of wounds on the HUD screen has been redesigned, now it shows the number of wounds by body parts and by their state (fixed / amputated).

Item tooltips now show the difference in stats compared to an equipped item of the same type.

Ranged weapon stats now display weapon spread and damage type for non-ammo weapons.

The inventory now displays the type of empty slot on the character, as well as the class of the current fighter.

Damage from wounds is displayed taking into account resistance parameters.

Now a hardware cursor is used instead of a software cursor, so there will be no problems with mouse sensitivity in some cases.

FIXES