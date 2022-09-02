Version 1.19

ADJUSTMENTS:
- Updated the mouse & keyboard controls graphic
- Upon reloading into the lobby, players will keep their last used ability automatically selected
- Camera no longer collides with other players’ ships
- Improved network stability
BUG FIXES:
- Fixed a bug where the settings were not properly applied upon entering a match
- Fixed a bug where the mouse sensitivity was being controlled by the controller sensitivity setting
- Fixed a bug where the spectator could not invert pitch
- Fixed a bug where missiles were not targeting all players
- Fixed a bug where the death FX were starting at a delay
