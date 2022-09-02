 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Evasive Maneuvers update for 2 September 2022

Version 1.19

Share · View all patches · Build 9443661 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ADJUSTMENTS:

  • Updated the mouse & keyboard controls graphic
  • Upon reloading into the lobby, players will keep their last used ability automatically selected
  • Camera no longer collides with other players’ ships
  • Improved network stability

BUG FIXES:

  • Fixed a bug where the settings were not properly applied upon entering a match
  • Fixed a bug where the mouse sensitivity was being controlled by the controller sensitivity setting
  • Fixed a bug where the spectator could not invert pitch
  • Fixed a bug where missiles were not targeting all players
  • Fixed a bug where the death FX were starting at a delay

Changed files in this update

Depot 1540651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link