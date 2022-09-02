Early Access Regular Update ONE

Share · View all patches · Build 9443218 · Last edited 2 September 2022 – 21:06:14 UTC by Wendy



Welcome to Regular Update number ONE!

This will be the first of many updates, usually once a month, which adds to, improves and expands the game during Early Access.

This update features numerous fixes and improvements, and has the feature requested player radar system, so that players can find each other in online Co-Op mode. This player radar also features a seperate icon for dead players who are awaiting resusitation.

Here is the full changelog, some of which includes the previous hotfix patch.