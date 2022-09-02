Early Access Regular Update ONE

Welcome to Regular Update number ONE!
This will be the first of many updates, usually once a month, which adds to, improves and expands the game during Early Access.
This update features numerous fixes and improvements, and has the feature requested player radar system, so that players can find each other in online Co-Op mode. This player radar also features a seperate icon for dead players who are awaiting resusitation.
Here is the full changelog, some of which includes the previous hotfix patch.
Updated to version 1.5.6.0.
New Feature Request: Multiplayer Radar System. Player locations are now displayed inside the "Nearest Swag Range Finder" (left side of the screen) and fade the nearer to the player. Dead players wanting resusitation have a different icon to alive players.
New: Randomized top-down camera rotation on player spawn so maps are now freshly rotated per player at level start.
New: Monster Boss portrait for Level 2 Boss; Lapin The Ranger, for level loading and single player saved game menu.
New: Current build of game is now visible as human readable string at Main Menu screen (bottom left).
New: New High Score screen at Main Menu when game ends if player has beaten previous personal best high score.
New: Multiplayer selection screen, added "local game version" to display when searching for hosts to join online.
New: Added a high score screen to the main menu.
Fix: Controls Menu now updates "Get Swag" button to correct remapping key - thank you for the bug report!
Fix: Gamepad "Start" Button now correctly activates the Steam Overlay if Steam is running.
Fix: Achievement "Tis But A Scratch" (receive > 1000 damage in a single attack) now only completes if the player survives the attack.
Fix: Radiation trigger now working and does damage to player's moving through it.
Fix: Mecha-Boris spawn timing was wrong and the Level 3 Boss would just sit there waiting, corrected to 2 seconds from 20.
Fix: Small, fast poisonous spiders now have missing poison attack for extra damage.
Fix: Multiplayer; fixed chathud not naming other player when they used a single item.
Fix: Leaderboard Top Score images now all rescale together, should help on 4K screens.
Fix: Swag classes (items, common, uncommon, rare) now display collection progress on new swag pickups.
Fix: Completed collections of Swag classes (items, common, uncommon, rare) now trigger achievement correctly, with extra check incase the player fullfilled the collection but missed the achievement.
Fix: Tsunami Rare Swag Attack now leaves decal correctly.
Fix: Tsunami Rare Swag Attack now only kills monsters and not game exe ...
Change: Achievements are now preloaded and checked against a local array system, checking steam servers in-game before unlocking an achievement seemed to take too long.
Change: Host disconnection warning now says that the Host has closed the server.
Change: Tightened ankle straps on Bikaver portraits (don't judge me).
Change: Tweaked level 3 Boss sprint attack effect.
Change: Mecha-Boris Level 3 Boss 50% more aggressive using minigun ranged attack, but still very inacurrate.
Change: Boss Monsters now have correct cashMultiplier variable, they were failing to drop enough loot.
Change: Boss Monsters bonus damage reworked to give more attack damage when levels increase.
Change: Minor upgrading of later level monsters' damage bonuses.
Change: Statistics Screen text horizonatlly rescales relative to screen size allowing more text characters to display.
Change: Leaderboards name fonts now allow longer names to be visible to ~40 text characters.
