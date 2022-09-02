 Skip to content

De'Vine: Heavenly Acres update for 2 September 2022

Heavenly Acres is now on SALE! 20% OFF! For a week!

De'Vine: Heavenly Acres update for 2 September 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9442371

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Heavenly Acres is on SALE!

Now is the best time to pick it up as it is the cheapest it has ever been!

20% off for a week!

This is also Heavenly Acres one month Anniversary Sale

Many things have changed since it released including.

  • World Transformer to change through different overworld themes..
  • Expanded Tutorial System.
  • Keyboard and Gamepad Configurations.
  • In-game Informational Help menu.
  • Adjustable run speed.
  • Achievement rewards.
  • And more!

Now is the perfect time to consider getting Heavenly Acres!
Still unsure? Download the demo and find out if you like it!

The Demo is about 3 weeks back on patches so it does NOT include:

  • World Transformer
  • Expanded Tutorial System
  • Achievement rewards

Thank you all for your continued interest in the game and feel free to contact me (Stapleton) with any questions or concerns!

  • Stapleton

