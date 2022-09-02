Heavenly Acres is now on SALE! 20% OFF! For a week!

Heavenly Acres is on SALE!

Now is the best time to pick it up as it is the cheapest it has ever been!

20% off for a week!

This is also Heavenly Acres one month Anniversary Sale

Many things have changed since it released including.

World Transformer to change through different overworld themes..

Expanded Tutorial System.

Keyboard and Gamepad Configurations.

In-game Informational Help menu.

Adjustable run speed.

Achievement rewards.

And more!

Now is the perfect time to consider getting Heavenly Acres!

Still unsure? Download the demo and find out if you like it!

The Demo is about 3 weeks back on patches so it does NOT include:

World Transformer

Expanded Tutorial System

Achievement rewards

Thank you all for your continued interest in the game and feel free to contact me (Stapleton) with any questions or concerns!