Heavenly Acres is now on SALE! 20% OFF! For a week!

Heavenly Acres is on SALE!
Now is the best time to pick it up as it is the cheapest it has ever been!
20% off for a week!
This is also Heavenly Acres one month Anniversary Sale
Many things have changed since it released including.
- World Transformer to change through different overworld themes..
- Expanded Tutorial System.
- Keyboard and Gamepad Configurations.
- In-game Informational Help menu.
- Adjustable run speed.
- Achievement rewards.
- And more!
Now is the perfect time to consider getting Heavenly Acres!
Still unsure? Download the demo and find out if you like it!
The Demo is about 3 weeks back on patches so it does NOT include:
- World Transformer
- Expanded Tutorial System
- Achievement rewards
Thank you all for your continued interest in the game and feel free to contact me (Stapleton) with any questions or concerns!
- Stapleton
Changed files in this update