Patch v.0.06

Patch v.0.0.6 has been released.
- Molotov performance improvement has been made.
- Fixed a bug where the pistol weapon would change after death.
- Fixed some bugs in keyboard and mouse key definitions.
- Headshot now gives more score points.
- Removed the purchase time limit in purchasing regions except for DM and TDM modes after spawn.
- Improved the sound of the M4A1 gun.
Lobby and Match Making systems will be activated very soon. Stay tuned and thank you for your support!
Have fun!
JOINT WAR
Changed files in this update