Joint War update for 2 September 2022

Patch v.0.06

Build 9441909

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch v.0.0.6 has been released.

  • Molotov performance improvement has been made.
  • Fixed a bug where the pistol weapon would change after death.
  • Fixed some bugs in keyboard and mouse key definitions.
  • Headshot now gives more score points.
  • Removed the purchase time limit in purchasing regions except for DM and TDM modes after spawn.
  • Improved the sound of the M4A1 gun.

Lobby and Match Making systems will be activated very soon. Stay tuned and thank you for your support!
Have fun!

JOINT WAR

