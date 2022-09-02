 Skip to content

Scathe update for 2 September 2022

🔴 Watch Scathe Live with the Seven Days of Streamers 🔴

Scathe update for 2 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Are you ready to dive head-first into blood-soaked action, boss fights, and co-op madness? 😈

Then join us for our epic streaming event, known as the Seven Days of Streamers 🤘

Every day, from September 1st until September 6th, Kwalee Gaming will be hosting a variety of awesome streamers on their Twitch channel, who are all hoping to battle their way out of the infernal labyrinth in Scathe 🔥

We'll be giving away a free copy of Scathe during EVERY livestream, so be sure to join live for a chance to win 😱

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1154830/Scathe/

Don't forget to join our Discord server for exclusive gameplay content and follow us on social media at @ScatheFPS 💬

