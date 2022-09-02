Update 0.1.0

Tablet is now re-coded and made smaller. Also two new application Help and Quest added to tablet.

AI banishment system reworked and fixed the issues that clients can still see fog when the ghost banished.

EMF, Carbonmonoxide Meter, Thermometer and Infrasound reworked and fixed the issue that sometimes client items shows the values depends on the Server position.

Grimore reworked and now every banishment system changed. Ghosts still has same way to banish it. You need to use Grimore at the room of the Ghost and then you need to go to Ghost Gravestone and banish it.

For Spirituals you need to pour the salt in the ghost area, and you need to use Grimore in the middle of the salt circle. (It takes ~3 minutes)

Demon marks changed at all, you will see demon mark on the ground if there is a demon, you need to use Grimore on it to fire. (It takes ~3 minutes)

EFG is reworked and changed. Mystics can now banished by placing EFG in the ghost room, and let it to work for ~3 minutes.

Note that: Every creature will keep getting angry while banishing. So they can be more aggressive even deadly while you banish them. So you can run away or use that chance to take some pictures, or defend yourself to complete quests.

Spawn system reworked. Done some changes to fix AI spawning in the walls sometimes.

Evidence spawns changed to avoid issues on the Multiplayer.

Fog and Orb system changed and now they can count as a evidence for quests.

Changed the chance system for making spawns more unpredictable.

Fixed distance calculation which let AI spawns too close sometimes.

Fixed an issue that caused by Game Engine.

Done some very important changes to make spawn system ready for future updates.