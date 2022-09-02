Update 0.1.0

Added
- Quest system added to the game, now you can check quests by using Tablet Quest application.
- Minimap added. Players can now toggle Minimap by using numpad * key (as a default, can be chance in options) and can use numpad +/- to zoom in or out the minimap.
- Hints added to the loading screen.
- Quests added to the Tutorial.
- Players can now return the tablet desktop by using Tablet Home button.
- Flashlight sound while turning on/off it.
- Tablet button sounds.
- Added breath and camera effect for players while AI attacking the player to make attacks more understandable.
- Players can now use Meters on the ground.
Fixed
- Players can interract with item behind the wall.
- Players cannot pick up items while holding some specific items like Witch Candle.
- Players cannot pick up items when client dropped them on die.
- An issue that caused players stucked on the Loading Screen while returning to lobby.
- Demon's clones do not removed from the game when the Demon banished.
- Street lights cannot be turned on from the Panel.
- Photo Camera's usage limit reset when player drop it down.
- Some items cannot be used with E key while on the ground.
- Camera HUD does not close when player drop the camera.
- When client pick up the key, the game automatically give the points to the server.
- Inventory bug that causes players cannot pick up items while has an empty slot.
- Items can be duped on client because of lag sometimes.
- Tutorial button hidden incorrectly sometimes.
- Loading screen does not appear when the player click the tutorial button.
- Loading screen does not appear when the player start the tutorial game map.
- An issue that causes steam kick the clients while connecting the game.
- Totem does not removed from the inventory when it used.
- Chupacapra, Boogeyman and Pocong does not drop the sanity for the players around them correctly.
- AI Anger system does not work correctly when it goes more than 100.
- Sometimes Flare fire does not appear when the player fired it.
- An issue that blocks AI moving in the game.
- The issue that causes witch candle does not show correct colors in the ghost room.
- The physics issue that causes some items drop down of the map.
- AI stuck the player while fake attacking.
- Some NPC's cancel the attack because of it's specific action.
- EMF and Ouija does not count as an evidence correctly.
- Item collision issue that causes players stuck on them.
- Interactive items re-play the sound instead of stopping them.
- EFG does not give points when the mystic banished.
- Lantern cannot fired by using candles.
- Candles can be fired without light source while on the ground.
- Last placed item name keep stay on Server's window.
- Server cannot see interact options for the items on the ground.
- Server's sanity does not decrease sometimes.
- Client's sanity decrease 2 times per 20 seconds.
- An issue that causes client's connection loss when AI select an action.
Changed
- Interacted paintings now change the picture something you cannot see normally on map, so it can be now more understandable that AI interact with it.
- Totem system changed, it was not banish mystics before but now it can be used to banish any ghost directly.
- Now AI's attack chance slightly increases when Anger level raised.
- AI now does not start attack if it too close to the player.
- Item Shop design changed.
- Character Shop design changed and button text changed from Characters to Character Shop to make more understandable.
- Witch Candle now can be fired by Mia (Witch) only.
Reworked
-
Tablet is now re-coded and made smaller. Also two new application Help and Quest added to tablet.
-
AI banishment system reworked and fixed the issues that clients can still see fog when the ghost banished.
-
EMF, Carbonmonoxide Meter, Thermometer and Infrasound reworked and fixed the issue that sometimes client items shows the values depends on the Server position.
-
Grimore reworked and now every banishment system changed.
- Ghosts still has same way to banish it. You need to use Grimore at the room of the Ghost and then you need to go to Ghost Gravestone and banish it.
- For Spirituals you need to pour the salt in the ghost area, and you need to use Grimore in the middle of the salt circle. (It takes ~3 minutes)
- Demon marks changed at all, you will see demon mark on the ground if there is a demon, you need to use Grimore on it to fire. (It takes ~3 minutes)
-
EFG is reworked and changed.
- Mystics can now banished by placing EFG in the ghost room, and let it to work for ~3 minutes.
- Note that: Every creature will keep getting angry while banishing. So they can be more aggressive even deadly while you banish them. So you can run away or use that chance to take some pictures, or defend yourself to complete quests.
-
Spawn system reworked.
- Done some changes to fix AI spawning in the walls sometimes.
- Evidence spawns changed to avoid issues on the Multiplayer.
- Fog and Orb system changed and now they can count as a evidence for quests.
- Changed the chance system for making spawns more unpredictable.
- Fixed distance calculation which let AI spawns too close sometimes.
- Fixed an issue that caused by Game Engine.
- Done some very important changes to make spawn system ready for future updates.
-
Item sound playing system reworked.
Changed files in this update