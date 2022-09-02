ORX — Performance Improvements and Community Stream announcement

Greetings, Kings and Queens!

This is the ORX third day of Early Access recap: we have some news about performance improvements, announcements to make, and a video to share!

First up, we want to announce the Community Discord Stream. Enjoyed watching our pre-recorded stream? Then join our Discord and watch ScaryRussianWizard slay hordes of orx live — Today at 2 pm GMT! During our weekly Community Streams we answer questions, listen to some tunes and just have fun, join the family here:



We’re hard at work fixing the bugs you report. Major problem reported by a number of people was a performance drop especially during Acts 3 and 4. We’re happy to announce that the newest patch we’ve implemented is the first batch of optimization aimed at improving game stability and FPS! If you experienced performance problems before — try ORX now, and let us know how it runs on your PC.

It’s only the first part of our optimization plan — we’re aiming to improve performance, lower CPU usage, work on rendering, improve performance for integrated GPUs and tweak more stuff.

So expect ORX to run even smoother in the future!

Thank you so much for taking time to let us know about the issues you encounter. We aim to continuously improve both fun and quality aspects of ORX with every update.

Video of the Day

We adore Splattercat and his videos. And as it turns out, he likes ORX! He covered our demos throughout the years and gave a lot of positive feedback. But what does he think of the Early Access version of ORX? Let’s find out in his recent video!



Today is also s very special day. Happy Birthday to the Game Director and the main man behind ORX - bell himself! Let's take this time to celebrate the life and creativity of bell, wish him the best of luck and success in all of his endeavors!

And that’s it for Today — we’ll continue updating you on everything important in the upcoming days, so stay tuned for more! In the meantime keep sharing your feedback and ideas — we’re always looking forward to those! You can do it here, in Steam Discussions or join our lovely Discord community.

