Patch Notes v0.05r5 Early Access - 9.2.2022

NOTE: Please delete your Settings files in to allow new files to be created:
\Steam\steamapps\common\Football Simulator\Settings
Bug Fixes:
Club pass rush move for AI works once again.
Shadow distance fixes.
Tweaks:
Stadium seats don’t cast shadows anymore (better performance)
Better lighting in all stadiums
The default physics is set to Wobble Sim Hard
Post processing turned off during gameplay.
Better passing.
Features:
The crowd cheers in the replay now
Wrap around LED screens are now in Arizona, Kansas City, Las Vegas, New England, New york, Philadelphia and Tampa bay stadiums.
Changed files in this update