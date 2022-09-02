Patch Notes v0.05r5 Early Access - 9.2.2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9440301 · Last edited 2 September 2022 – 12:32:11 UTC by Wendy

NOTE: Please delete your Settings files in to allow new files to be created:

\Steam\steamapps\common\Football Simulator\Settings

Bug Fixes:

Club pass rush move for AI works once again.

Shadow distance fixes.

Tweaks:

Stadium seats don’t cast shadows anymore (better performance)

Better lighting in all stadiums

The default physics is set to Wobble Sim Hard

Post processing turned off during gameplay.

Better passing.

Features:

The crowd cheers in the replay now

Wrap around LED screens are now in Arizona, Kansas City, Las Vegas, New England, New york, Philadelphia and Tampa bay stadiums.