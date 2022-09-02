Prime of Flames EA version updated to v0.9.11

Please check the update list:
Optimizing Game Experience:
- Added Random Party feature
- Optimized: The same [Clan]'s equipments did not show up
- Optimized: The Coin system balancing
- Removed [Terror Executioner Puppet]'s [Elite Battle]. Added [Valley Giant Vulture][Elite Battle]
- Optimized the description of [Stone Carving]
- Optimized the design of some battles
- Optimized the description of [Ursa]'s trait
Bug Fixed：
- Confliction between [Perfect Form] and [Composed]
- The some characters' animation were incorrect
- The range of [Aerolistar]'s arua was incorrect
- [Taboo Cast] may cause the [Evernight][Priest] to lose 50% HP every turn
- [Perseus]'s description was incorrect
- [Stone Carving] and [Bud] may not work
- The game may freeze with multiple [Gloom Movement]
- Some English Texts were cut in the screen
- Some English descriptions were incorrect
