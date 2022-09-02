 Skip to content

Prime of Flames update for 2 September 2022

Prime of Flames EA version updated to v0.9.11

Build 9439593 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Please check the update list:

Optimizing Game Experience:

  • Added Random Party feature
  • Optimized: The same [Clan]'s equipments did not show up
  • Optimized: The Coin system balancing
  • Removed [Terror Executioner Puppet]'s [Elite Battle]. Added [Valley Giant Vulture][Elite Battle]
  • Optimized the description of [Stone Carving]
  • Optimized the design of some battles
  • Optimized the description of [Ursa]'s trait

Bug Fixed：

  • Confliction between [Perfect Form] and [Composed]
  • The some characters' animation were incorrect
  • The range of [Aerolistar]'s arua was incorrect
  • [Taboo Cast] may cause the [Evernight][Priest] to lose 50% HP every turn
  • [Perseus]'s description was incorrect
  • [Stone Carving] and [Bud] may not work
  • The game may freeze with multiple [Gloom Movement]
  • Some English Texts were cut in the screen
  • Some English descriptions were incorrect

Changed files in this update

