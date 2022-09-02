Now, when there is no taunt, the nearest enemy will be attacked first
Now we can see who is the first
The amount of gold coins awarded for later battles has been slightly reduced
In difficult mode, there will be an optional debuff
When the boss battle fails, it is no longer necessary to die. The boss causes 20, 30, 40, 45 damage
Now, in addition to the boss room, there are room rewards and terrain rewards
The button to refresh the room is cancelled
The synthetic strengthening stone after three consecutive days adds + 3 gold coins and + 5 experience. You can choose a higher level unit and a unit of the same level
The unlocking function in the past is cancelled, and achievement points are used to unlock new pieces. Achievement points can be obtained during the game
Taunt: increased hint effect
Terrain bonus's + 2 + 2 has been changed to + 2 HP or + 2 attack power
It is possible to obtain some temporary events after the battle
Added some effects of Adventure (unknown)
The strengthening coupon of the synthetic room becomes 5 gold coins
Several new enemies sometimes appear in the combat room
New relics
At the beginning of the advanced adventurer's battle, every vacant position in your field will make a random friendly + 3 + 3
Mixed operation: before the battle starts, make one unit of all types gain permanent + 1 + 1
Land of three stars
+5 + 5 becomes + 12 + 10 for all three-star units in the field
Obsessive compulsive Warrior
Change to level 4 unit
Nourishing spirit
+1 + 1 changed to + 1 attack power
Charge order
Become level 6 unit
Battle cry: other soldiers + 3 + 2
Elite guards
Make all friendly soldiers + 2 + 1
Dragon of instruction
Change another dragon unit from + 4 + 4 to + 2 + 2
Rapidash
Battle roar: change random 3 beasts + 2 + 2 to random 1 beast + 2 HP, repeat 3 times
Elemental mage
Battle roar changes + 1 + 1 of other friends to + 1 attack power
Glow brave
Shield, when the friendly unit loses the shield, + 2 + 1 becomes + 2 attack power
Treasure Hunter
Level 4 (5 / 3) was changed to level 5 (7 / 5)
Cursed things are extremely poisonous. Changed to level 4 unit, and it's a beast
Spell power increases + 3 attack power to + 2 attack power
HP enhancement + 3 HP becomes + 2 HP
Group + 2 + 2 spell changed to relic
Recovery becomes 5 yuan, hero HP + 4
Elemental mage, warcry: increases the attack power of other friends by + 1. Remove from store
When the night of hunting is changed to 5 beasts in the field, all friendly forces + 2 + 4
Fighting willwhen there are 3 / 6 soldiers in the field, all friendly forces have + 6 / 9 attack power
