Now, when there is no taunt, the nearest enemy will be attacked first

Now we can see who is the first

The amount of gold coins awarded for later battles has been slightly reduced

In difficult mode, there will be an optional debuff

When the boss battle fails, it is no longer necessary to die. The boss causes 20, 30, 40, 45 damage

Now, in addition to the boss room, there are room rewards and terrain rewards

The button to refresh the room is cancelled

The synthetic strengthening stone after three consecutive days adds + 3 gold coins and + 5 experience. You can choose a higher level unit and a unit of the same level

The unlocking function in the past is cancelled, and achievement points are used to unlock new pieces. Achievement points can be obtained during the game

Taunt: increased hint effect

Terrain bonus's + 2 + 2 has been changed to + 2 HP or + 2 attack power

It is possible to obtain some temporary events after the battle

Added some effects of Adventure (unknown)

The strengthening coupon of the synthetic room becomes 5 gold coins

Several new enemies sometimes appear in the combat room

New relics

At the beginning of the advanced adventurer's battle, every vacant position in your field will make a random friendly + 3 + 3

Mixed operation: before the battle starts, make one unit of all types gain permanent + 1 + 1

Land of three stars

+5 + 5 becomes + 12 + 10 for all three-star units in the field

Obsessive compulsive Warrior

Change to level 4 unit

Nourishing spirit

+1 + 1 changed to + 1 attack power

Charge order

Become level 6 unit

Battle cry: other soldiers + 3 + 2

Elite guards

Make all friendly soldiers + 2 + 1

Dragon of instruction

Change another dragon unit from + 4 + 4 to + 2 + 2

Rapidash

Battle roar: change random 3 beasts + 2 + 2 to random 1 beast + 2 HP, repeat 3 times

Elemental mage

Battle roar changes + 1 + 1 of other friends to + 1 attack power

Glow brave

Shield, when the friendly unit loses the shield, + 2 + 1 becomes + 2 attack power

Treasure Hunter

Level 4 (5 / 3) was changed to level 5 (7 / 5)

Cursed things are extremely poisonous. Changed to level 4 unit, and it's a beast

Spell power increases + 3 attack power to + 2 attack power

HP enhancement + 3 HP becomes + 2 HP

Group + 2 + 2 spell changed to relic

Recovery becomes 5 yuan, hero HP + 4

Elemental mage, warcry: increases the attack power of other friends by + 1. Remove from store

When the night of hunting is changed to 5 beasts in the field, all friendly forces + 2 + 4

Fighting willwhen there are 3 / 6 soldiers in the field, all friendly forces have + 6 / 9 attack power