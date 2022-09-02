9/2 New Update!
1.Add tips on input method in difficult mode.
2.Add a hint that the characters with weak signals haven't the storyline and H scene.
3.The workshop open.
4.New red dot system : Players can more clearly see the newly acquired attributes.
Dream Hacker update for 2 September 2022
