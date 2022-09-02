 Skip to content

Dream Hacker update for 2 September 2022

9/2 New Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 9438263 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.Add tips on input method in difficult mode.
2.Add a hint that the characters with weak signals haven't the storyline and H scene.
3.The workshop open.
4.New red dot system : Players can more clearly see the newly acquired attributes.

