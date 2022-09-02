 Skip to content

梦江湖 update for 2 September 2022

Updated fix notes on September 2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[H3][B] September 2nd Edition Update Notes (Official edition) [/ B][/ H3]

  1. Fixed the problem that in some cases, the achievement of "Rebuild the Hill" would cause the six subsidiary achievements to be unable to be reached properly, which can be solved by reading the file into the game after updating
  2. Fixed the problem of abnormal reward settlement in the story of Five Poisons teaching art (including faction favorability and martial arts residual chapter)
  3. Add the bonus item of the lower level Qimen martial arts of the Five Poison Religion to the Law of Ten Thousand Snakes Eating the Heart and Sticks
  4. Fixed the problem that the route of the five Poison teaching Ouyang Jiao hunting snake gallbladder battle is abnormal
  5. Correct the problem of the lack of martial arts experience in the Five Poisons teaching

