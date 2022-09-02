 Skip to content

Cryptr update for 2 September 2022

Sept 1 patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9438112 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added new bow for Archer
  • Updated Archer ability icon UI
  • Added new ability for Archer (activated by pressing R)
  • Added dodge (right-mouse click)
  • Updated level up stat icon UI
  • Adjusted character selection screen arrow UI

