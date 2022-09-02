- Added new bow for Archer
- Updated Archer ability icon UI
- Added new ability for Archer (activated by pressing R)
- Added dodge (right-mouse click)
- Updated level up stat icon UI
- Adjusted character selection screen arrow UI
Cryptr update for 2 September 2022
Sept 1 patch notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
