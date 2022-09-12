Second Content Update for GRAVEN is here!

Dear GRAVEN fans,
Realms Deep is just four days away but we have some great news for you ahead of it. It's time for another Content Update!
Return to the plague-ridden town of Cruxfirth for a more fleshed-out first hub world. Assist the destitute townsfolk in new side quests and delve into the Damned Estuary for a hub-ending final showdown. Decimate abhorrent creatures with the Writ of Subjugation, an illicit scroll of primitive but effective magic, and the Ballista, a heavy crossbow capable of felling large targets at great distances.
Morevover, due to the feedback we've received from you after releasing the first Content Update, we have decided to extend development to polish and improve GRAVEN, as well as add a third content update releasing later this year. To ensure a simultaneous PC and console release, the launch date has now shifted to 2023. Check out GRAVEN’s detailed roadmap to see what’s in store for the future. With the release in mind, we are also introducing full gamepad support and multiple difficulty settings.
For now, enjoy the second Content Update and watch the trailer!
Full Changelog:
New Features
-
New Side Quest - Cull the Horde
-
New Side Quest - Hair of the Dog
-
New Side Quest - Personal Library
-
New Side Quest - Blacksmith's Armor Notes
-
New Region - The Damned Estuary (Boss arena)
-
All Regions - Audio pass
-
All Regions - Lighting pass
-
All Regions - Breakables pass
-
New Enemy Boss - The Festering Congregation
-
New Behavior - Nearby enemies after killing a player will receive a healing buff
-
New Behavior - Archivist will respawn until killed
-
New Behavior - Skeletons will taunt the player
-
New Behavior - Skeletons have destructible armor
-
New Behavior - Skeletons have damage modifiers based on heat/cold damage
-
New Behavior - Skeleton archers have a change to shoot ethereal bolt
-
New Behavior - Dihedral Priest become 'dizzy' if receiving hard hit to the head
-
New Behavior - Dihedral Deacons throw spear on death
-
New Behavior - Dihedral Clerics throw potion on death
-
New Behavior - Critters can be killed
-
New Weapon - Writ of Subjugation
-
New Weapon - Ballista
-
All weapons have visual upgrade changes
-
All weapons have underwater behavior changes
-
All weapons have sprinting behavior changes
-
Add difficulties Easy, Normal, Hard
-
Add the option to skip the intro sequence
-
Add in-game camera shake intensity setting
-
Add purchasable ammo from blacksmith
-
HUD - Additional low health indications
-
HUD - Additional damage indications
-
HUD - Quest complete notification
-
Add multi-tiered death penalty
-
Add hotbar saving
-
Waiting for other players' notification when waiting at a load zone for other players
-
Gamepad magnetism and aim assist
-
Gamepad UI navigation
-
Add pickup VFX for mana, gold, health vials and health potions
Bug Fixes and General Tweaks
-
UI: New Fonts
-
UI: Scaling and sharpness pass on all menus
-
Save System: FIXED: Library main doors’ wood blocks not saving
-
Save System: FIXED: Gates with infected that go from Town to the Cruxfirth Archives not properly saving
-
Save System: FIXED: Infinite loop if you named profile 'Default'
-
Enemy: Infected horde bonus adjustments
-
Enemy: FIXED: Skitterflys breaking in the Black House Bog region
-
Enemy: FIXED: Skeletons making weapons bloody
-
Enemy: FIXED: Lichanthrope not having a stun animation
-
Enemy: FIXED: Undecaying Honor opening door in clotted being triggerable before appropriate time
-
Weapon: Orthogonal Hymnal mana consumption rate is now fractional rather than whole number
-
Weapon: FIXED: Peat burner not damaging the player
-
Weapon: FIXED: All melee weapons hit effects playing multiple times on a single hit
-
Item: FIXED: Throwing health potions never colliding with the world
-
Spell: Tweak Discharge VFX
-
Coop: Further refinement of inventory handling
-
Coop: FIXED: Global footstep sounds
-
Coop: FIXED: Various incorrect attenuation settings
-
Coop: FIXED: Host alt-tabbing suspending the game improperly causing desync
-
Coop: FIXED: Client PP water effects appearing/disappearing oddly
-
Coop: FIXED: OverTime objects occasionally being added multiple times (and didn't clear on death)
-
Coop: FIXED: Dead enemies falling through the ground on client
-
Coop: FIXED: Weakpoint FXs not visible on client
-
FIXED: Random lines throughout world while 3DFX mode is on
-
FIXED: Auto-award of quest behavior on loading saved game
-
FIXED: OverTime damage not properly applying at low framerates
-
FIXED: Various lore items having wrong texture backgrounds
-
FIXED: Various floating assets across the world
-
FIXED: Boat going into reverse after 10 minutes of completing intro
Changed files in this update