Second Content Update for GRAVEN is here!

Dear GRAVEN fans,

Realms Deep is just four days away but we have some great news for you ahead of it. It's time for another Content Update!

Return to the plague-ridden town of Cruxfirth for a more fleshed-out first hub world. Assist the destitute townsfolk in new side quests and delve into the Damned Estuary for a hub-ending final showdown. Decimate abhorrent creatures with the Writ of Subjugation, an illicit scroll of primitive but effective magic, and the Ballista, a heavy crossbow capable of felling large targets at great distances.

Morevover, due to the feedback we've received from you after releasing the first Content Update, we have decided to extend development to polish and improve GRAVEN, as well as add a third content update releasing later this year. To ensure a simultaneous PC and console release, the launch date has now shifted to 2023. Check out GRAVEN’s detailed roadmap to see what’s in store for the future. With the release in mind, we are also introducing full gamepad support and multiple difficulty settings.

For now, enjoy the second Content Update and watch the trailer!

Full Changelog:

New Features

New Side Quest - Cull the Horde

New Side Quest - Hair of the Dog

New Side Quest - Personal Library

New Side Quest - Blacksmith's Armor Notes

New Region - The Damned Estuary (Boss arena)

All Regions - Audio pass

All Regions - Lighting pass

All Regions - Breakables pass

New Enemy Boss - The Festering Congregation

New Behavior - Nearby enemies after killing a player will receive a healing buff

New Behavior - Archivist will respawn until killed

New Behavior - Skeletons will taunt the player

New Behavior - Skeletons have destructible armor

New Behavior - Skeletons have damage modifiers based on heat/cold damage

New Behavior - Skeleton archers have a change to shoot ethereal bolt

New Behavior - Dihedral Priest become 'dizzy' if receiving hard hit to the head

New Behavior - Dihedral Deacons throw spear on death

New Behavior - Dihedral Clerics throw potion on death

New Behavior - Critters can be killed

New Weapon - Writ of Subjugation

New Weapon - Ballista

All weapons have visual upgrade changes

All weapons have underwater behavior changes

All weapons have sprinting behavior changes

Add difficulties Easy, Normal, Hard

Add the option to skip the intro sequence

Add in-game camera shake intensity setting

Add purchasable ammo from blacksmith

HUD - Additional low health indications

HUD - Additional damage indications

HUD - Quest complete notification

Add multi-tiered death penalty

Add hotbar saving

Waiting for other players' notification when waiting at a load zone for other players

Gamepad magnetism and aim assist

Gamepad UI navigation

Add pickup VFX for mana, gold, health vials and health potions

Bug Fixes and General Tweaks