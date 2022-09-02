 Skip to content

Breakwaters update for 2 September 2022

-Updated player movement on boats, map visual improvements, and other fixes

Build 9436692

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.5.43
-Improved player movement while standing on a boat so the player is smoother and better connected to the boat
-Improved world map line rendering so it adjusts to the scale of the zoom
-Setup icons in world map to auto scale based on zoom to provide better visuals at different scales
-Changed slide button to work as a press and hold on keyboard and a toggle on gamepad
-Improved inventory button flow for gamepad navigation
-Improved default button selection logic in the main inventory window
-Setup Relics to show their description in the description box.
-Setup text readout for conch cool down in the description window
-Update to global save/load logic to save mission localization info
-Additional mission dialog translations setup
-Fixed some false negatives in the building feedback UI so they don't display when a valid location is found
-Fixed logic where boat anchor wouldn't always drop to the ground if a boat was not in water causing it to rotate in circles
-Fixed UI for turning the sail so it shows the correct button mapping

Changed files in this update

Depot 1203181
