v0.5.43
-Improved player movement while standing on a boat so the player is smoother and better connected to the boat
-Improved world map line rendering so it adjusts to the scale of the zoom
-Setup icons in world map to auto scale based on zoom to provide better visuals at different scales
-Changed slide button to work as a press and hold on keyboard and a toggle on gamepad
-Improved inventory button flow for gamepad navigation
-Improved default button selection logic in the main inventory window
-Setup Relics to show their description in the description box.
-Setup text readout for conch cool down in the description window
-Update to global save/load logic to save mission localization info
-Additional mission dialog translations setup
-Fixed some false negatives in the building feedback UI so they don't display when a valid location is found
-Fixed logic where boat anchor wouldn't always drop to the ground if a boat was not in water causing it to rotate in circles
-Fixed UI for turning the sail so it shows the correct button mapping
Breakwaters update for 2 September 2022
-Updated player movement on boats, map visual improvements, and other fixes
v0.5.43
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update