VTOL VR update for 1 September 2022

Patch v1.4.14

1 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community 
AV-42C  
- Fixed: soldiers would not enter passenger bay if door was open before they spawn  
Units  
- Fixed: Error when AI pilots are taxiing to/from runway in Airbase 1 caused them to go haywire  
- Return AI pilots to the proper position if they veer off taxiway or takeoff runway for any reason

