AV-42C
- Fixed: soldiers would not enter passenger bay if door was open before they spawn
Units
- Fixed: Error when AI pilots are taxiing to/from runway in Airbase 1 caused them to go haywire
- Return AI pilots to the proper position if they veer off taxiway or takeoff runway for any reason
VTOL VR update for 1 September 2022
Patch v1.4.14
VTOL VR Content Depot 667971
