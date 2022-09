Share · View all patches · Build 9434175 · Last edited 1 September 2022 – 17:06:36 UTC by Wendy

After 2+ years of development, I am incredibly happy to finally have reached this important milestone.

Drifting kings is out now.

You’ll finally be able to get your hands on the full game.

Enjoy, have fun with your friends and Stay Sideways!

Make sure to join the official Discord server : https://discord.gg/VWjHRmX8vy