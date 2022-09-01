New Update: Paint your Zeppelins and scale with a new Cargo Dock

Hello everyone! We heard a rumor that you are enjoying recently released Zeppelins and literally sending your logistics to the sky. Alright, that's perfect! Now it's time to make it even more personal by changing the color of Zeppelins. Better look, easier to navigate. And also new Cargo Dock (which is much bigger) is waiting for new high-load challenges from your cat-satisfying factory.

v0.12.83 Released!

Now you can change the color of the Zeppelins;

New building: Big Cargo Dock supports two types of goods and can store a lot;

Logistics Balance tuning: In all Docks, storage for incoming goods is now twice bigger than storage for outgoing goods. This is how we reduced the load on the logistics lines;

Zeppelins are now shown at the minimap (actually, do you know that you can click on the minimap a number of times to make it bigger each time?);

In case a Dock's name is already taken there will be a warning message;

Define how often you want autosave to happen in the Settings menu;

Tons of bug fixes and usability improvements.

Also, we have great news about shadows. Since this update, each building we touched will be updated with the shadowed version. I know I know, it's 2022 and shadows are not big deal. But there was some dark magic to be done in Blender (the 3D design program we work with to create buildings) and now we have shadows.

And here is the new Cargo Dock. Also with shadows (oh boy I am so happy that we finally worked out the shadows!).

