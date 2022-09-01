UI improvements and bug fixes

Level Changes:
- Removed a neutral building next to the enemy in "Shooting Cliff", which resultet into a harder match as it should be
- Added Forge to the radial menu in the hero tutorial
Gameplay Improvements:
- You can now adjust the volume of voice sounds. There is a extra slider in the settings menu
- Each element in the radial menu of buildings now have a tooltip. These important informations show what this element do and how they improve
- Hero tutorial now explains the hero's spells better
- Torin's knockback spell (Q) deals 10 more damage
- Increased Defense Potion's buff from 20 to 40
Overlay Improvements:
- The side elements of production buildings now show the correct Icon of the version
- Pause menu now has the current active quest listed. Now you can see ingame which quests you have active
- Templar back in the tutorial text
Worldmap:
- Reduced star amount needed to go to the next islands, It's now enough to win every level on easy
- Improved the popup of levels. Now you can see how many stars you got from the level and which special chests you have already claimed from the level
- When Quests are claimable, you will get a extra hint on the button
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed Torin's ult, now he and his units around get armor again (ups)
- Fixed a bug resulting the tutorial not continueing even though you did the requested task. Now it runs smoothly again
- Fire from wildfire, building explosion and victory/defeat sounds are now influenced by the sound settings
- Fixed overlapping text in the forge tutorial
- Spells should now show correctly when you can cast them or not
- Spells have their mana amount back in the icon
- Team color circle is now always visible
- Fixed some localization errors
- You can open the options menu again with escape button in tutorial levels
- Fixed a bug where you quit/finished the round, while you had Ion's Q active, the cursor didn't change back to normal
- Fixed a bug where units couldn't move good on the bridge in "Mountains"
- Fixed a bug where you couldn't buy herobars
- Fixed some preview images in the popup of levels
- Fixed spawn position when turning back to "Night Island" from "Boss Island"
