TowersRTS update for 1 September 2022

UI improvements and bug fixes

TowersRTS update for 1 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Level Changes:

  • Removed a neutral building next to the enemy in "Shooting Cliff", which resultet into a harder match as it should be
  • Added Forge to the radial menu in the hero tutorial

Gameplay Improvements:

  • You can now adjust the volume of voice sounds. There is a extra slider in the settings menu
  • Each element in the radial menu of buildings now have a tooltip. These important informations show what this element do and how they improve
  • Hero tutorial now explains the hero's spells better
  • Torin's knockback spell (Q) deals 10 more damage
  • Increased Defense Potion's buff from 20 to 40

Overlay Improvements:

  • The side elements of production buildings now show the correct Icon of the version
  • Pause menu now has the current active quest listed. Now you can see ingame which quests you have active
  • Templar back in the tutorial text

Worldmap:

  • Reduced star amount needed to go to the next islands, It's now enough to win every level on easy
  • Improved the popup of levels. Now you can see how many stars you got from the level and which special chests you have already claimed from the level
  • When Quests are claimable, you will get a extra hint on the button

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed Torin's ult, now he and his units around get armor again (ups)
  • Fixed a bug resulting the tutorial not continueing even though you did the requested task. Now it runs smoothly again
  • Fire from wildfire, building explosion and victory/defeat sounds are now influenced by the sound settings
  • Fixed overlapping text in the forge tutorial
  • Spells should now show correctly when you can cast them or not
  • Spells have their mana amount back in the icon
  • Team color circle is now always visible
  • Fixed some localization errors
  • You can open the options menu again with escape button in tutorial levels
  • Fixed a bug where you quit/finished the round, while you had Ion's Q active, the cursor didn't change back to normal
  • Fixed a bug where units couldn't move good on the bridge in "Mountains"
  • Fixed a bug where you couldn't buy herobars
  • Fixed some preview images in the popup of levels
  • Fixed spawn position when turning back to "Night Island" from "Boss Island"

