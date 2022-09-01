PixPhys Beta is here!

Foreword
More than one year has passed since the last update of the game. Unfortunately, we brought the game to such a state that it was impossible to add content.
We made the first attempts to start development back in January 2022, when we wanted to take part in the Indie Cup competition. We did not have time to finish the game and the contest was cancelled. Due to some events, we had to abandon most of the ideas of the game that we called "PixPhys 2" as a joke, but some moved on to what is now PixPhys.
We started a full rework of PixPhys at the beginning of April 2022. From "PixPhys 2" was taken: workbench, weather and node system.
You probably won't find much in common between the Alpha version and the Beta version, as they are two different games with the same name and idea.
And now, after 5 months of active work, we are ready to present you PixPhys Beta!
Design on Steam
We have completely redesigned the store page. We made new screenshots and a trailer, added GIF to the text and stylized the titles, rewrote the description.
The images for the Steam client library have also been reworked.
What will happen to the Alpha version?
The alpha version of the game will be available as a another branch on Steam, which will not be updated.
Saves from the Alpha version cannot be played in the Beta version, so they are marked as "incompatible". You can read more about this here.
Innovations
The main innovations of the Beta version of PixPhys are:
- Workbench building system
- Node system
- Fuel system
- Weather
- Heating system
- Aerodynamics
You can read more about the development process, changes in our development logs:
Achievements
Since the last devlog, we have added 15 achievements to the game:
- Brainfuck
- Junior-Developer
- Amphibian
- Perpetual engine
- Take a note
- Height is not scary
- Granite of science
- User manual
- Outer space
- Meteorological station
- Prestige
- Cheater
- Nuclear reactor
-
-
You can see each achievement in detail here.
Modifications
We've been working on user modification examples to help guide you through the modding process. All code is commented out in detail and disassembled into blocks. We are also working on modding documentation. If you have any difficulties feel free to write to our Discord server!
Statuses
We have integrated support for Steam and Discord statuses into the game. Now your friends will see what you are doing: you are in the menu, testing or building your new creation.
Changed files in this update