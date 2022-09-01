PixPhys Beta is here!

Foreword

More than one year has passed since the last update of the game. Unfortunately, we brought the game to such a state that it was impossible to add content.

We made the first attempts to start development back in January 2022, when we wanted to take part in the Indie Cup competition. We did not have time to finish the game and the contest was cancelled. Due to some events, we had to abandon most of the ideas of the game that we called "PixPhys 2" as a joke, but some moved on to what is now PixPhys.

We started a full rework of PixPhys at the beginning of April 2022. From "PixPhys 2" was taken: workbench, weather and node system.

You probably won't find much in common between the Alpha version and the Beta version, as they are two different games with the same name and idea.

And now, after 5 months of active work, we are ready to present you PixPhys Beta!

Design on Steam

We have completely redesigned the store page. We made new screenshots and a trailer, added GIF to the text and stylized the titles, rewrote the description.

The images for the Steam client library have also been reworked.

What will happen to the Alpha version?

The alpha version of the game will be available as a another branch on Steam, which will not be updated.

Saves from the Alpha version cannot be played in the Beta version, so they are marked as "incompatible". You can read more about this here.

Innovations

The main innovations of the Beta version of PixPhys are:

Workbench building system

Node system

Fuel system

Weather

Heating system

Aerodynamics

You can read more about the development process, changes in our development logs:

Achievements

Since the last devlog, we have added 15 achievements to the game:

Brainfuck

Junior-Developer

Amphibian

Perpetual engine

Take a note

Height is not scary

Granite of science

User manual

Outer space

Meteorological station

Prestige

Cheater

Nuclear reactor





You can see each achievement in detail here.

Modifications

We've been working on user modification examples to help guide you through the modding process. All code is commented out in detail and disassembled into blocks. We are also working on modding documentation. If you have any difficulties feel free to write to our Discord server!

Statuses

We have integrated support for Steam and Discord statuses into the game. Now your friends will see what you are doing: you are in the menu, testing or building your new creation.