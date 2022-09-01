Update 2022-09-01 (Silence, UX, Bugfixes)

Hello, everyone!

Here are the patch notes for the current update:

Silence!

Many enemies are now affected by Silence (not being able to cast spells).

Silence interrupts magic spells being cast and prevents some spells.

To offset this, some enemies (mostly bosses) are now immune to Silence.

Enjoy!

Quality of Life

Good spells no longer display the "!" (friendly fire) indicator

Updated several UI elements

Bugfixes

Fixed special spells being offered when not supposed to

Fixed green spikes wrong height offset

Fixed rewards screen sound effects not working properly

Fixed units remaining crouched if their spell was interrupted

Fixed some wrong icons for certain items

Let me know as soon as you find a bug!

Cheers!

Dave