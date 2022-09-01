 Skip to content

Tilefinder update for 1 September 2022

Update 2022-09-01 (Silence, UX, Bugfixes)

Hello, everyone!

Here are the patch notes for the current update:

Silence!

Many enemies are now affected by Silence (not being able to cast spells).
Silence interrupts magic spells being cast and prevents some spells.
To offset this, some enemies (mostly bosses) are now immune to Silence.
Enjoy!

Quality of Life

  • Good spells no longer display the "!" (friendly fire) indicator
  • Updated several UI elements

Bugfixes

  • Fixed special spells being offered when not supposed to
  • Fixed green spikes wrong height offset
  • Fixed rewards screen sound effects not working properly
  • Fixed units remaining crouched if their spell was interrupted
  • Fixed some wrong icons for certain items

Let me know as soon as you find a bug!

Cheers!
Dave

