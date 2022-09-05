 Skip to content

Stumble Guys update for 5 September 2022

Stumble Update! Version 0.40 - September 5th, 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey, Stumblers!

Guess what? It's update season again!
Here's what you're about to see:

  • 3 New skins:
  • 2 Footsteps
  • 2 Animations, Taunts & Emotes
  • Bug fixes & Improvements

Enjoy the new stuff and happy stumblin'!

