Did some minor fixes with lighting and props.
Fixed some cover system issues in a few levels.
Fixed a problem with the player getting stuck in town.
Added in a video for the introduction to the game.
Breaker's World Playtest update for 1 September 2022
Steam production v.4
Did some minor fixes with lighting and props.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update