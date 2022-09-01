 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Breaker's World Playtest update for 1 September 2022

Steam production v.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9431379 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Did some minor fixes with lighting and props.
Fixed some cover system issues in a few levels.
Fixed a problem with the player getting stuck in town.
Added in a video for the introduction to the game.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1959072
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link