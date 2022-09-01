 Skip to content

Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL update for 1 September 2022

Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL 0.2.023 UPDATE

Share · View all patches · Build 9430759 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

★ Daily Rewards of September 2022 have been updated!

  • The new rewards will be available on the DAILY REWARDS pop-up from 6 a.m. (KST) on September 1st.
  • Main Rewards
    13th reward : Icon "A call from an unknown"
    26th reward : Banner "From me to you"

