 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

BROK the InvestiGator update for 1 September 2022

UPDATE 1.0.7

Share · View all patches · Build 9430238 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.0.7

  • Fixed crash when clicking on distributor in Border Post in Chapter 5 but Gherkin is not around.
  • Fixed crash if Graff calls Brok and Brok is using the "chocolate skin".
  • Fixed 3 ads that could not be picked up with gamepad without using right stick.
  • Fixed Ott could burst into the office even when he is KO on his desk.
  • Fixed reloading after getting the front ad in jail would allow us to do it again.
  • Fixed possible overlap when choosing and removing ingredients.
  • Fixed some voice acting lines with echo which shouldn't this effect.
  • Fixed: put back the item given to Graff back to Brok if going back before Chapter 4.
  • Fixed military bot potentially making lots of noise at times.
  • Fixed more issues with Chapter select by inverting the order variables are resetted
    (including Graff's inventory being kept)
  • Fixed apartment door not opening after Brok enters in two endings.
  • Fixed issues with chapter select to redo Chapter 4 investigation.
  • Fixed: Restarting from Chapter 1 no longer prevents a Pacifist run.
  • Improved Brazilian and German translation.
    (Rvs 16632)

Changed files in this update

Brok Windows Depot 949481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link