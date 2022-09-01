UPDATE 1.0.7

1.0.7
- Fixed crash when clicking on distributor in Border Post in Chapter 5 but Gherkin is not around.
- Fixed crash if Graff calls Brok and Brok is using the "chocolate skin".
- Fixed 3 ads that could not be picked up with gamepad without using right stick.
- Fixed Ott could burst into the office even when he is KO on his desk.
- Fixed reloading after getting the front ad in jail would allow us to do it again.
- Fixed possible overlap when choosing and removing ingredients.
- Fixed some voice acting lines with echo which shouldn't this effect.
- Fixed: put back the item given to Graff back to Brok if going back before Chapter 4.
- Fixed military bot potentially making lots of noise at times.
- Fixed more issues with Chapter select by inverting the order variables are resetted
(including Graff's inventory being kept)
- Fixed apartment door not opening after Brok enters in two endings.
- Fixed issues with chapter select to redo Chapter 4 investigation.
- Fixed: Restarting from Chapter 1 no longer prevents a Pacifist run.
- Improved Brazilian and German translation.
(Rvs 16632)
