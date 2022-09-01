Variant #151 and improved Steam Deck compatibility

Variant #151 - Big FreeCell
Big FreeCell is simply a 2 deck version of FreeCell
Improved Steam Deck compatibility
Good news! With today's update, players are reporting that Solitaire Expeditions is now playable (mostly) on the Steam Deck. The game has no audio and a couple of text artifacts, but you should be able to play games.
I don't currently have a Steam Deck, so I am unable to test (or debug) it myself. I did put down a deposit, so I am now in the queue to get one. Hopefully I will be able to resolve the remaining issues in the future.
Performance issues? Try the new 'Enable software rendering' setting
The key to getting Solitaire Expeditions to run on the Steam Deck was forcing the game to use software rendering. I have also added this as an option when running on a PC. If you are experiencing rendering or performance problems with the game, enabling this may help you.
Other changes
- Made improvements to hints and end game detection in regards to circular moves
- On the Free Play game selection screen, the 'Favorite' and 'Saved game' columns are now to the right of the 'Name' column and may be re-ordered with the other columns
- Addiction: Changed difficulty rating from Medium to Very Hard
- Corona: Changed difficulty rating from Medium to Very Hard
- Gargantua (one redeal): Changed difficulty rating from Easy to Medium
- Good Measure: Changed difficulty rating from Hard to Very Hard
- Golf (Putt Putt): Changed difficulty rating from Easy to Hard
- EastHaven: Changed difficulty rating from Very Hard to Hard
- Triangle: Changed difficulty rating from Medium to Very Hard
