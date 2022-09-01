Variant #151 and improved Steam Deck compatibility

Variant #151 - Big FreeCell

Big FreeCell is simply a 2 deck version of FreeCell



Improved Steam Deck compatibility

Good news! With today's update, players are reporting that Solitaire Expeditions is now playable (mostly) on the Steam Deck. The game has no audio and a couple of text artifacts, but you should be able to play games.

I don't currently have a Steam Deck, so I am unable to test (or debug) it myself. I did put down a deposit, so I am now in the queue to get one. Hopefully I will be able to resolve the remaining issues in the future.

Performance issues? Try the new 'Enable software rendering' setting

The key to getting Solitaire Expeditions to run on the Steam Deck was forcing the game to use software rendering. I have also added this as an option when running on a PC. If you are experiencing rendering or performance problems with the game, enabling this may help you.

Other changes