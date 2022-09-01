 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Underworld Re: Card update for 1 September 2022

Underworld Re: Card v0.0.3 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9428806 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New features

  • Add new Talent Odd Master
  • Add new Talent Even Master

Art adjustment

  • Add Rage picture
  • Add Warcry picture
  • Add Shield Strike picture
  • Add Handed Slam picture
  • Add Double Strength picture
  • Add Double Toughness picture
  • Add Double Armor picture
  • Change Defense picture
  • Change Keeper picture
  • Add Goddess Wish's picture

Functional fix

  • Fixed Toughness stack problem
  • Fixed Focus Strike : Delay crash problem
  • Fixed Stacks Strike : Delay crash problem
  • Fixed Focus Defense : Delay crash problem
  • Fixed Focus Defense : Delay crash problem

Text correction

  • Fixed a bug in the English description of Blooded.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2101181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link