Underworld Re: Card v0.0.3 Patch

New features
- Add new Talent Odd Master
- Add new Talent Even Master
Art adjustment
- Add Rage picture
- Add Warcry picture
- Add Shield Strike picture
- Add Handed Slam picture
- Add Double Strength picture
- Add Double Toughness picture
- Add Double Armor picture
- Change Defense picture
- Change Keeper picture
- Add Goddess Wish's picture
Functional fix
- Fixed Toughness stack problem
- Fixed Focus Strike : Delay crash problem
- Fixed Stacks Strike : Delay crash problem
- Fixed Focus Defense : Delay crash problem
Text correction
- Fixed a bug in the English description of Blooded.
