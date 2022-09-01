 Skip to content

Dark Egg update for 1 September 2022

Version 0.4.6 - Notes

Micro-patch, closer to a hotfix. Modifier issues have constituted over half the bugs that have been reported so I wanted to get this out ASAP.

Bugfixes:

  • Saving/Loading for modifiers completely reworked. This should (hopefully) stop broken modifiers from saving, and if they are, they won't be loaded - just silently tossed into the ether. If you're still having modifier-related crashes after updating let me know.
  • Fixed a bug that could occur when hovering over a choice that had no node attached.

