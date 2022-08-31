 Skip to content

World of Talesworth: Idle MMO Simulator update for 31 August 2022

V2.64 Patch is Live

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V2.64 Patch Notes

  • Changed music and sound controls from toggles to sliders
  • Buffed Raid Mastery Burritos to also double mana regeneration while raiding
  • Path saved for load backup and save backup
  • Nessy (3 headed water beast) has had her AOE damage nerfed by 15% and she is a little slower to cast it
  • 6man no longer requires screen 6. You may not know what this means (yet)
  • Party and Raid gear can no longer be equipped via double-click. You must drag and drop. Let your voice be heard if you don’t like this change.
  • Tweaks to strengthen save game stability and daily automatic backups
  • Raid buffs fixed to only tick down during raids, not questing
  • Fixed guild member talent color bug
  • You can now find NPCs for your guild with the same name as one of your non-NPC characters
  • Improvements to save/load system
  • Price images fixed for class training purchases
  • Class training purchases now shows up after just a prestige and no longer require that class to be level 60
  • Added a close button to the Shop. It costs .99 to click (just kidding).
  • Chickens are 75% more combustible but provide less gold

