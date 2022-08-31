V2.64 Patch is Live

V2.64 Patch Notes
- Changed music and sound controls from toggles to sliders
- Buffed Raid Mastery Burritos to also double mana regeneration while raiding
- Path saved for load backup and save backup
- Nessy (3 headed water beast) has had her AOE damage nerfed by 15% and she is a little slower to cast it
- 6man no longer requires screen 6. You may not know what this means (yet)
- Party and Raid gear can no longer be equipped via double-click. You must drag and drop. Let your voice be heard if you don’t like this change.
- Tweaks to strengthen save game stability and daily automatic backups
- Raid buffs fixed to only tick down during raids, not questing
- Fixed guild member talent color bug
- You can now find NPCs for your guild with the same name as one of your non-NPC characters
- Improvements to save/load system
- Price images fixed for class training purchases
- Class training purchases now shows up after just a prestige and no longer require that class to be level 60
- Added a close button to the Shop. It costs .99 to click (just kidding).
- Chickens are 75% more combustible but provide less gold
