Leaderboard Balance Update (V0.227)
You now get VP rewards for the first 5 places in the Clan Leaderboards
Because the above change required more VP to be distributed, the VP cost of upgrades has increased. However, all existing clans have had their existing VP totals multiplied by 3 to make this fair
You now get credit rewards for the first 5 places in the normal leaderboards as well
You now only get PvP kills when in MMO mode, and when facing somebody who is not in your own clan
Pistols now reach full accuracy instantly
Selling menu will now suggest prices over $10k
You can now list items on the market for up to $999,999,999
Fixed a bug which caused Sprint/Sneak to toggle while typing a chat message
Fixed a bug that meant you didn't always heal on level up
Fixed a display bug with level 40 enhancers
NOTE: You will need to quit the game client and install the update on Steam before theses changes take effect. If the game fails to update, logging out of Steam and back in again usually does the trick
