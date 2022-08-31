Leaderboard Balance Update (V0.227)

You now get VP rewards for the first 5 places in the Clan Leaderboards

Because the above change required more VP to be distributed, the VP cost of upgrades has increased. However, all existing clans have had their existing VP totals multiplied by 3 to make this fair

You now get credit rewards for the first 5 places in the normal leaderboards as well

You now only get PvP kills when in MMO mode, and when facing somebody who is not in your own clan

Pistols now reach full accuracy instantly

Selling menu will now suggest prices over $10k

You can now list items on the market for up to $999,999,999

Fixed a bug which caused Sprint/Sneak to toggle while typing a chat message

Fixed a bug that meant you didn't always heal on level up