Crystal Plague update for 31 August 2022

HotFix#1

Thanks to everyone who played and sent feedback!

Critical bugfixes:

  1. Wisps are correctly counted in the task of charging the altar
  2. If you kill the chess queen while she is charging, she does not die - fixed.

Other:

  1. The tutorial will not show every time you start a new game
  2. The splash screen of the end of the game will show once
  3. Tornado projectiles will no longer stun the player permanently
  4. Fixed Achevement "God`s gift"
  5. Warlock Crystal Call miss any visual effect - fixed
  6. Scorpions poison pool did not dissapear - fixed

I keep working on the game every day.

