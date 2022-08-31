Share · View all patches · Build 9424824 · Last edited 31 August 2022 – 15:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Thanks to everyone who played and sent feedback!

Critical bugfixes:

Wisps are correctly counted in the task of charging the altar If you kill the chess queen while she is charging, she does not die - fixed.

Other:

The tutorial will not show every time you start a new game The splash screen of the end of the game will show once Tornado projectiles will no longer stun the player permanently Fixed Achevement "God`s gift" Warlock Crystal Call miss any visual effect - fixed Scorpions poison pool did not dissapear - fixed

I keep working on the game every day.