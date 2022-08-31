Thanks to everyone who played and sent feedback!
Critical bugfixes:
- Wisps are correctly counted in the task of charging the altar
- If you kill the chess queen while she is charging, she does not die - fixed.
Other:
- The tutorial will not show every time you start a new game
- The splash screen of the end of the game will show once
- Tornado projectiles will no longer stun the player permanently
- Fixed Achevement "God`s gift"
- Warlock Crystal Call miss any visual effect - fixed
- Scorpions poison pool did not dissapear - fixed
I keep working on the game every day.
