September 1st Update Content Preview

Thank you for your support of Book of Yog, and the following will introduce the contents of the update of September 1st.

1. New Gameplay: Misty Mountains

After entering the Mist Mountains, players can accumulate Mist progress by killing monsters in battle. When the progress is full, players can choose to consume AP to challenge Mist Boss, and obtain loots after defeating the Boss.

If the player defeats the boss within 5 minutes after the start of the challenge, it will be regarded as the completion of the challenge, and the next level will be unlocked. If the time limit is exceeded, you can still choose to challenge the Boss. After winning, you can obtain loots, but can not unlock the next level.

If you successfully challenge within the time limit, you can get "Mist Crystal", which can be exchanged for Mythical Gear in the store in the future.

2. New System: Heirloom

Heirloom has rare skills, and the skill effects can be boosted by consuming Mist Coins. Boosting to a certain level will unlock new skill effects.

Heirloom will not be obtained repeatedly, and each hero can carry 1 type of Heirloom.

After the version update, 4 types of Heirlooms will be unlocked, and more types of new Heirlooms will be unlocked in the future.

3. Adjustment of the Corridor Shop

Unlock the shards exchange of all S-Class heroes

The number of hero shards exchanged can be accurate to a single

The refresh time of the Corridor Shop is reduced to 7 days

4.Adjustment of the Arena&Arena Shop

Unlock the shards exchange of all S-Class heroes

The number of hero shards exchanged can be accurate to a single

Increased the amount of Glory Coins can be obtained from Active Chest in the Arena

Players can reset the hero's Awakening Level and the Frontline Level, and return the hero and the designated Class Materials.

6. New S-Class Mage Blackguard: Mystic Instructor - Vicky

Ultimate Skill: Restore HP equal to a certain spell power, and gain [Unstable Current]. When taken damage to 10% of own HP, release lightning to random targets within 12 meters, causes lightning damage equal to 10% of spell power and has chance to dispel all buff from enemies.

Normal Attack: Cause a lightning damage to an enemy target with a lightning strike.

Other Skills:

When normal attack hit an enemy, has 100% chance to shock the enemy. When normal attack hit an enemy, has 25% chance to blind the enemy. Within 5 sec, every normal attack will make the lightning chain of normal attack trigger 1 more time. Add up to 1-5 times. Normal attack has 25% chance to attack 1 more time. Summons a thunderhead storm, the storm can cause a lightning strike to a random enemy nearby every sec.

7. Adjustment of the Ancient of Echo

Fix the bug that unable to boost the skill specialization of the hero after awakening

8. Increase the Floors of the Tower of Suncaller to 3500 Floors

19. Forging effects affected by LUK Points will now display correctly

10. New Privileges of Subscription Cards

New Privilege for Monthly Card: The number of Glory Coins obtained in the Glory Chest is increased by 50%

New Privilege for Super Monthly Card: The number of Corridor Coins obtained in the Endless Corridor is increased by 50%

New Privilege for Lifetime Card: Increases the daily diamond gain of the monthly card by 100%, and doubles the effect of the arena privilege of monthly card

11. Optimized the display and layout of the idle interface

Add DPS stats panel to other modes

13. Adjust the drop of normal levels 1-1, greatly increase the drop of Sacred Salt and Gold Ingot in all exploration levels, and reduce the drop of Heroic Blood and Energy Cores.

Fast Idle now can obtain EXP of 3 hours Magic Spar of 1 hour

Guild creation condition lowered to soul level 10

**

16. Perform resource replacement on the Gear Modification interface (the entire Modification system will be gradually replaced in the future)

17. New White Dragon Series Novice Package

After the player clears the first chapter, it will be unlocked. There are four levels in total. After purchasing the previous level, the next level will be unlocked.

Includes White Dragon Exclusive Immortal & Mythic Gear, White Dragon Outfit/Skin, Epic Warp Shards, White Dragon Shards, etc.

18. White Dragon Exclusive Mythic Gear can be exchanged in Mist Shop

**

19. The Pure White Wing series limited-time packs are removed, and the Frozen Heart limited-time packs are available.

**

20. New daily diamond packs and weekly diamond packs.

21. New guaranteed system. If you pull a certain number of cards and do not get a SS-Class Blackguard, you will guarantee to get a random SS-Class Blackguard in the next pull.

Bug fixes and optimizations:

