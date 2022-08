Share · View all patches · Build 9423155 · Last edited 31 August 2022 – 11:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Thank you for playing Cosmo Dreamer.

We are pleased to announce the Ver. 2.11 update of Cosmo Dreamer.

In this version, we have made the following changes.

Correction of text

Changed some words in the manual.

Fixed a problem that reproduced the input of the fast-forward button when replaying replays.

Fixed the screen switching effect in some stages of the practice mode.