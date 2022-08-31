 Skip to content

Hamster Playground update for 31 August 2022

Patch Version 0.1.29 Networking Improvements

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey All

Another patch just landed. This time we worked on fixing online, and network issues.
You will find the list below, and in a separate thread on our forum.

Change list:

  • Added bots in case no players are found in the online matchmaking
  • Improved connectivity for certain Asian regions (the game should work without accelerators)
  • Fixed an issue with diamonds synchronization after the race or switching to a different PC
  • Minor bug fixes and Improvements
  • Preparations for the first customization content update

