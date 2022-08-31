Patch Version 0.1.29 Networking Improvements

Hey All
Another patch just landed. This time we worked on fixing online, and network issues.
You will find the list below, and in a separate thread on our forum.
Change list:
- Added bots in case no players are found in the online matchmaking
- Improved connectivity for certain Asian regions (the game should work without accelerators)
- Fixed an issue with diamonds synchronization after the race or switching to a different PC
- Minor bug fixes and Improvements
- Preparations for the first customization content update
Changed files in this update