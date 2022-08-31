Motion Plus Up Event

Here comes an exclusive collaboration with our 3on3 Freestyle team!
Get different types of Character Motion Skills to make your moves more alluring!
Event Period:
8/31 00:00 ~ 9/13 23:59 (PDT)
Event Mechanics:
Purchase your desired amount of Motion Plus Coins by clicking "My Currency"
Select how many Coins you wanted to spend for a chance to get your desired Motion Skill
Each specific number of Draw gives you a corresponding Mileage Point that you can use via Exchange Shop!
You may also check each Motion Info by hovering your mouse pointer to its thumbnail.
Additional Information:
- Motion Skills can only be equipped using any of the following particiapating SPCs (Parts Character)
Saru
Mika
Fei
Deacon
Big Dog
Nadia
Camila
Alice
Noah
Yoshino
- Motion skill is a skill that utilizes the motion of a specific character, It can be modified if there is a
different part from the original performance.
- You can choose to draw between Jump Shot, Short Range Dunk, and Long Range Dunk
- Block and Layup Motion Skills are still possible to acquire regardless of which Skill Motion you've
selected prior to draw
- Event Gkash cannot be used to participate in this Event
IMPORTANT REMINDER:
If a Character Changer Coupon was used while a motion skill is equipped, they'll be deleted permanently.
