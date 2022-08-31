Motion Plus Up Event

Share · View all patches · Build 9422343 · Last edited 31 August 2022 – 09:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Here comes an exclusive collaboration with our 3on3 Freestyle team!

Get different types of Character Motion Skills to make your moves more alluring!

Event Period:

8/31 00:00 ~ 9/13 23:59 (PDT)

Event Mechanics:

Purchase your desired amount of Motion Plus Coins by clicking "My Currency"

Select how many Coins you wanted to spend for a chance to get your desired Motion Skill

(Draw GIF Missing)

Each specific number of Draw gives you a corresponding Mileage Point that you can use via Exchange Shop!

You may also check each Motion Info by hovering your mouse pointer to its thumbnail.

Additional Information:

Motion Skills can only be equipped using any of the following particiapating SPCs (Parts Character)

Saru

Mika

Fei

Deacon

Big Dog

Nadia

Camila

Alice

Noah

Yoshino

different part from the original performance. You can choose to draw between Jump Shot, Short Range Dunk, and Long Range Dunk

selected prior to draw Event Gkash cannot be used to participate in this Event

IMPORTANT REMINDER:

If a Character Changer Coupon was used while a motion skill is equipped, they'll be deleted permanently.